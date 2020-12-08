LondonChange city
Fish and chips
Londoners have named the city’s most iconic dish

Deep-fried deliciousness and an icon in the capital

By Time Out London editors
Oi oi, saveloy! Londoners were asked to name the city’s most iconic dish and the resounding winner was... fish and chips. 

Hundreds of readers cast their votes as part of our annual Time Out Index survey, and the champion of all champions was battered cod and chunky chips – plus mushy peas, if you mean business. 

London’s most beloved dish came head and shoulders above the competition in the voting. Taking up second place was the Sunday roast, followed by curry in third place. A slightly more old-school, trad London selection was pie and mash in fourth. While the fifth most iconic dish was, for some reason, the burger.

It’s all part of Time Out’s global search for bucket list dishes all around the world. Up there with the humble chip-shop supper are the likes of deep dish pizza in Chicago and currywurst in Berlin. Edinburgh’s locals have championed haggis, neeps and tatties, while Brummies have been bigging up the balti. 

See which other dishes have been named as global icons, according to their locals.   

Or get down the chippie. Here’s where to find London’s best fish and chips

