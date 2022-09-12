London
Queues outside Buckingham Palace yesterday
Londoners may have to queue for 12 hours to see the Queen lying in state

Authorities are anticipating up to 750,000 attendees and a queue stretching five miles

Ellie Muir
The UK has entered the official mourning period, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8. Officials expect queues to see the Queen’s body lying in state to last 12 hours and stretch for several miles, with up to 750,000 people attending. Rail companies warn that trains into London will be ‘extremely busy’.

The public will be allowed to view the Queen’s coffin in Westminster Hall from Wednesday at 5pm to the morning of her funeral on Monday, with the hall being open 24 hours a day. Officials are warning that the queue to Westminster Hall could be up to five miles long and last overnight. The queue will also be continuously moving so there will be little or no opportunity to sit down. 

Meanwhile, the Rail Delivery Group is warning passengers travelling to Westminster Hall to expect services to London and all of its stations to be very busy. TfL has also warned that roads and public transport into central London will be very busy and has advised its customers to allow extra time for their journeys and to avoid driving where possible.

The last time this happened was when the Queen Mother died in 2002, when 200,000 people filed past her coffin lying in state. This time is expected to be far busier.

How to see the Queen’s body lying in state in London.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Queen’s funeral.

