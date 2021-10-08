It could be you. Yes, you!

People often forget that politicians are actual human beings. Incredibly weird, socially inept freaks, yes – but human beings nonetheless. And that means that politicians have needs. Love, companionship, sex, that kind of stuff. Even Tories. Even Michael Gove.

If you’ve ever found yourself staring at Gove at his pulpit, drooling over his bulging eyes and wobbly jowls, thinking: I want that man, boy, is it ever your lucky day. Britain’s secretary of state for levelling up, housing and communities, and MP for Surrey Heath has been spotted on online dating app Bumble.

Gove was spied on the app during this week’s Conservative party conference in Manchester. But fear not, Gove-curious Londoners, he usually lives in Kensington, west London. Unless he was using Bumble as a temporary vehicle for conference-long fling, Gove’ll be ready for a swipe right (or left) any day now.

In July, Gove unshackled himself from a 20-year-long marriage to Daily Mail columnist – and equally human being – Sarah Vine, joining the legions of divorcees navigating dating in a post-Tinder world. Bumble is probably one of the least daunting dating apps, best known for – in heterosexual matches – forcing the woman to message first.

Several sources, including the Metro, have confirmed that this is actually is Gove on Bumble. His profile contains lots of selfies, as well as his age (54), height (6 ft) and star sign (Virgo). It’s probably not the most thrilling profile we’ve seen, but, you know, we all have to start somewhere.

So why might you want Michael Gove? Honestly, we’re struggling to get in that kind of headspace. His love of clubbing? His power? Probably the power. Yeah, definitely the power.

