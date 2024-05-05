London’s 5 most epic cycle routes have been crowned

Explore the city on two wheels with these five bike adventures, which have been curated by a bike hire company

Every two-wheeled Londoner has their fave cycle route around the city. Whether you like leisurely rides with wind in your hair or getting all geared up in outrageous lycra, this city has a huge variety of places to speed around by bike. You can find Time Out’s favourite London cycle routes here.

If you’re on the hunt for even more spectacular cycle routes in the capital, we’ve now got just the thing. Bike hire company Swapfiets has put together a list some of the most epic London bike ride routes, ready-made for spring 2024 with approximate distances and times.

Without further ado, let’s get into them. Here are Swapfiets’ five most epic London cycle routes right now.

1. Holborn to Primrose Hill

Total distance: 5.2 miles

Time: 39 mins

This route will take you through King’s Cross and into Coal Drops Yard, then along the Regent’s Canal to Primrose Hill – where you can pedal to the top, chill in the park and enjoy views of the city.

2. Shoreditch to Walthamstow

Total distance: 5.9 miles

Time: 32 mins

Fancy getting some flowers for your small, overpriced London flat on a Sunday? This route takes you through Columbia Road where you can do some shopping, so long as you get off your bike and wheel it for a bit. The next part of this route takes you past Hackney City Farm and through London Fields before ending in Walthamstow.

3. Hackney to Highgate Cemetery

Total distance: 5.2 miles

Time: 33 mins

If you’re looking for a break from the city roads and some much needed interaction with nature, this may be the route for you. Starting at Hackney Central, make your way through Hackney Downs cross Shacklewell and into Clissold Park. Perhaps stop off for a coffee and soak in the sun. Once back on the bike, go through Finsbury Park and make your way north to Highgate Cemetery for a peek at some gothic architecture and terrific tombstones.

4. Balham to Telegraph Hill

Total distance: 7.3 miles

Time: 45 mins

Starting in Balham, head through Dulwich Park and onto Peckham before pushing onto Telegraph Hill. Once there take a well earned rest in the park, perhaps timing it for sunset views of the city.

5. Barking to Lancaster Gate - Tour de London

Total distance: 14.9 miles

Time: 1 hour and 15 mins

Now, this route is quite a bit longer – but it’s worth it for all the London landmarks you can tick off in one day, including the Houses of Parliament, the London Eye and the Thames. Making the most of C3, the longest of all cycleways in London, this is a great route for taking in the city.

