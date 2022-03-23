London’s air pollution alert is currently on high

If you are of the wheezy persuasion, be on alert and with an inhaler at the ready. Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has just issued a high air pollution alert from now until the end of Thursday. A perfect storm of conditions has been created by a combination of existing high pollution levels in the capital with winds bringing in a significant amount of pollution particles from Europe.

It’s been quite a while since the last warning of this kind, which was back in the hot, stuffy lockdown summer of August 2020, but given that so much more of London is up and running this time, the levels of increased traffic, which are almost back to pre-pandemic heights are bound to make a significant impact on how bad our city’s air quality actually gets.

Pollution is a hot topic in the capital and something that the mayor has identified as a major concern time and time again, with a range of measures such as the controversial ULEZ scheme, which charges drivers a daily fee of £12.50 for non-emissions-compliant vehicles in place within Zones 1 and 2 and further proposals in the pipeline to expand the ULEZ, plus the news that TfL is due to introduce new zero-emission bus network to help try and get London carbon-neutral by 2030. The need to shift to more public than private transport is not always popular with car-lovers or users – and, let’s face it, those of us who have long and complicated commutes often need to rely on cars or taxis. However, recent research shows that many Londoners are at risk from poor air quality. Findings from LondonAir’s investigation into pollution in the capital showed that around 9,400 extra deaths are caused annually by poor air, while many other residents’ lifespans are significantly shortened.

City Hall cautions that the current conditions could have a severe impact on Londoners’ respiratory health, so if you are travelling, try and make it a zero-emission option. London’s weather looks scorchio this week, so maybe you can cycle or walk, and it’s probably best to avoid using your car for that ‘can’t be arsed’ trip to Asda for emergency Wotsits, in consideration for your fellow Londoners’ lungs.

