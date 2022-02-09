London
Diego the Great Dane
Photograph: @diegodogaouk

London's biggest dog is turning heads and melting hearts

This 15-stone great dane is regularly mistaken for a cow

Written by
Alice Saville
If you've spent a bit of time in Bethnal Green, you might well have bumped into its most famous canine resident, Diego. Frankly, it's hard to miss him. He weighs a whopping 15 stone, and measures in at 6ft tall when he stands on his hind legs, making him bigger than a lot of humans (and some cows).

This maahoosive canine celebrity might be huge, but he's not fearsome. Great Danes are placid by temperament, and so gentle giant Diego loves nothing more than to curl up and watch the world go by. As his owner Carlos told the MyLondon'Great Danes are lazy - they're lap dogs': although you'd need a lap the size of the Statue of Liberty's for Diego to fit on it. 

Carlos owns Bravos Garage in Bethnal Green, and commutes to work every day from Wembley by motorbike, with Diego sitting pretty in the sidecar wearing a special pair of 'doggles' to protect his eyes. When the weather's wet, they travel by tube. Often, they go for walks round nearby Victoria Park But however they travel, one thing's for sure: they're bound to get tons of attention from Diego's many adoring fans (including toddlers who think he's an unusually soulful-eyed and long legged cow). As Carlos says, 'If you want to meet people and make friends, walk a Great Dane in London.' 

