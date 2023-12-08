London’s black cabs will be massively hiking fares this Christmas

Prepare for cabs to be a little spennier over the festive period

December is already the spenniest month of the year by a present-buying, party-going mile. And zipping around London to all the Christmassy meet-ups and get-togethers is a large part of the cost.

Well, to add some not-so-festive fuel to the pricey fire, we’ve got bad news. Transport for London has just announced that cab fares over the Christmas period are gonna be subject to a hike, and it’s not a small one.

From 8pm on Christmas Eve (Sunday December 24) until 6am on Wednesday December 27 and again from 8pm on New Year’s Eve (Sunday December 31) until 6am on Tuesday January 2, taxis will be charging an extra £4 per journey to all passengers. Four quid.

And it’s not just cabs which are having their services altered. According to TfL’s website: ‘Between Friday 22 December 2023 and Tuesday 2 January 2024, planned work, closures and service changes may affect your journey.’

To ensure you’re able to reach all your planned festivities, or have a valid excuse for ‘missing’ the awkward reunion of distant relatives, have a look at our list of London tube, train and bus closures over Christmas 2023 or check out this guide for Christmas travel on TfL’s website.

Did you see that you’ll soon be able to order an iconic London black cab on Uber?

Plus: More brand-new Superloop bus routes are being launched by TfL this week.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.