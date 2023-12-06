More brand-new Superloop bus routes are being launched by TfL this week

In the months since Transport for London launched the first Superloop bus (all the way back in July), the rapid bus service has been impressively popular. The latest figures from TfL show that Superloop routes have, in general, seen increased demand in recent months – and now the network is getting even bigger.

Two new Superloop routes are launching this week, with one already up-and-running and another starting services on Saturday, December 9.

The route already underway (it launched on November 25) is the SL10, which runs across north-west London between Harrow and North Finchley. It covers parts of the current 183 and 125 routes.

The route launching this weekend is the SL1, which will straddle the rest of north London from North Finchley to Walthamstow Central. This’ll give outer-Londoners more travel options in areas like Barnet, Enfield and Waltham Forest.

The Superloop, for anyone not yet aware, is a network of express bus routes that mostly travel around London, not through the centre of the city. Consisting of bus routes that have fewer stops, they’re intended to offer speedier alternatives to getting around the capital’s outer boroughs.

There are currently five Superloop routes in operation: the SL10 (as above), the SL6 (Russell Square to West Croydon), SL7 (Croydon to Heathrow Airport), SL8 (Uxbridge to White City) and SL9 (Heathrow Airport to Harrow).

Two more routes have been confirmed for spring 2024, which will fill out the entire orbital loop (find out more about those here). The SL4 (from Canary Wharf to Grove Park) will open in 2025, while an SL5 route from Bromley to Croydon has recently been confirmed.

Loopy for the Superloop

The Superloop promises one of the biggest shake-ups to outer-borough travel in London in decades so, naturally, we’ve been keeping a keen eye on its progress here at Time Out. From its initial announcement and official opening to confirmed expansion, you can follow the network’s advances right here.

Did you see that AI is being used to catch fare-dodgers on the London Underground?

Plus: these are London’s top 10 secondary schools, according to the Sunday Times.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.