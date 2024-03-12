London’s Boroughs of Culture for 2025 and 2027 have been revealed

Each winning borough will receive £1.35 million to fund a year of cultural events and activities

Londoners of Wandsworth and Haringey, listen up: we’ve got massive news. In 2025 and 2027 you’ll be in the spotlight, as the two boroughs have just been named the next London Boroughs of Culture.

Wandsworth will be London Borough of Culture in 2025, while Haringey will follow two years later. Each winning borough will roll out an entire year of events and activities, and receive £1.35 million from the Mayor of London to help do so.

In total, nine boroughs were competing this year to be named London Borough of Culture for 2025 and 2027. The bids of Barnet, Ealing, Greenwich, Hammersmith and Fulham, Havering, Merton and Newham failed this time around.

So, what can readers in Wandsworth and Haringey expect during their boroughs’ respective big years? Well, for 12 months, a huge range of cultural events and creative activities will take place, not just showcasing art and heritage but helping train and inspire young Londoners.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said about the upcoming Boroughs of Culture:

‘This prestigious award has become a cornerstone in the capital’s calendar, using the power of culture to unite communities, transform young people’s lives and boost the local economy.

‘We’ve seen the difference that it’s made in winning boroughs Waltham Forest, Brent, Lewisham and Croydon, and I’m excited to see Wandsworth and Haringey’s fantastic ideas come to life as we build a better London for all.’

You can find out more about Wandsworth’s Borough of Culture plans on the council website here and Haringey’s here.

What is London Borough of Culture?

The scheme was launched by current mayor Sadiq Khan in 2017 and is now awarded every two years. The overall aim is to highlight boroughs’ breadth of culture and bring Londoners together through creative and culture activities.

What boroughs have previously won?

The previous winners of London Borough of Culture are Waltham Forest (2019), Brent (2020), Lewisham (2022) and Croydon (2023).

While Barnet, Merton and Greenwich weren’t named London Borough of Culture this time, all three boroughs were named Mayor’s Cultural Impact Award winners. They’ll get up to £200,000 to deliver smaller-scale community projects.

