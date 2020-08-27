The Jellied Eel has announced that it won’t make a comeback to L Manze’s on Walthamstow High Street

The novelty of drinking cocktails and croquetas inside a traditional East End pie-and-mash shop didn’t wear thin after The Jellied Eel pop-up went permanent last year. Every weekend, the cocktail bar took over Walthamstow’s art deco restaurant L Manze’s with a winning formula of Pisco Sours and Spanish small plates. It was loved by locals and awarded a five-star review from Time Out after its launch.

But alas, its founder has now announced that it won’t be returning after lockdown as hoped.

The Jellied Eel’s owner took to Instagram yesterday (Wednesday August 26) to break the news to followers that it was closing for good. Founder Paul Jellis said: ‘It is with great sadness that we are today having to announce the closure of The Jellied Eel. Unfortunately, the decision is out of our hands, and it is something that we are unable to have any influence over.’

During lockdown, the bar saw success delivering its range of bottled cocktails to homes and had hopes to reopen when lockdown eased. Time Out can confirm that, unlike The Jellied Eel, L Manze’s will not be closing its pie shop operation on the same premises.

In the announcement, its founder suggested it was on the lookout for a fitting new venue. But it’s hard to imagine The Jellied Eel concept continuing without its creaking booths and its seedy-chic, red-lit tiled walls.

‘We have loved being a part of the local community, and we’re so sad not to be able to reopen at a time when we all need those moments more than ever,’ said Jellis. We have to admit, we’re feeling pretty (Pisco) sour about the news, too.

