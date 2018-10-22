London’s coolest new shopping district opens this week

Since the Granary Square development emerged from its chrysalis six years ago, post-industrial King’s Cross has taken on new life. This Friday the area gets even fancier, as Coal Drops Yard shakes off the construction cocoon.

Once a coal depot before becoming a glass warehouse and a rave venue, the Victorian buildings have been resculpted by local architect-designers Heatherwick Studio into a zippy shopping district. The first wave of shops and restaurants read like a ‘Now That’s What I Call Trendy’ 2018 tracklist, with retail names Cos, Cubitts, Aesop and Tom Dixon joining alternative lingerie brand Beija, LA concept store Twiin and men’s outfitters Universal Works.

Food-wise, Barrafina and El Pastor spin-off Casa Pastor are there, with libations from vermouth specialist Vermuteria and new wine bar The Drop. Destination dining and a dreamy spot to deplete our savings? You can drop us anywhere here, please.

