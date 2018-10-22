News / City Life

London’s coolest new shopping district opens this week

By Megan Carnegie Posted: Monday October 22 2018, 10:20am

Coal Drops Yard

Since the Granary Square development emerged from its chrysalis six years ago, post-industrial King’s Cross has taken on new life. This Friday the area gets even fancier, as Coal Drops Yard shakes off the construction cocoon.

Once a coal depot before becoming a glass warehouse and a rave venue, the Victorian buildings have been resculpted by local architect-designers Heatherwick Studio into a zippy shopping district. The first wave of shops and restaurants read like a ‘Now That’s What I Call Trendy’ 2018 tracklist, with retail names Cos, Cubitts, Aesop and Tom Dixon joining alternative lingerie brand Beija, LA concept store Twiin and men’s outfitters Universal Works.

Food-wise, Barrafina and El Pastor spin-off Casa Pastor are there, with libations from vermouth specialist Vermuteria and new wine bar The Drop. Destination dining and a dreamy spot to deplete our savings? You can drop us anywhere here, please.

Love London? Sign up here to get Time Out tips in your inbox every week.

Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By Megan Carnegie

Follow Megan on Twitter @_megan_carnegie.

Comments