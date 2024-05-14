London
London’s District line will be partially closed at weekends until October

Huge parts of the District line will be closed for nine weekends between now and the end of the year

India Lawrence
Written by
India Lawrence
Another day, another tube closure announcement. As well as swathes of the Overground and parts of the Piccadilly line, another Underground service is going down later this year. Sections of the District line are going to be closed on multiple weekends from May until October. Doh!

The green line will be closed for engineering works over nine weekends from Saturday May 25 to Sunday October 19, majorly affecting the western portion of the line from Earl’s Court to Ealing Broadway and Richmond.

As one of London’s oldest lines, old green has been undergoing serious modernisation for years, but this means that it’s often closed during the weekend for works. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming weekend closures. 

All the upcoming District line weekend closures in 2024

  • Saturday May 25 - Monday May 27, Earl’s Court to Ealing Broadway and Richmond
  • Saturday June 8 - Sunday June 9, Turnham Green to Richmond
  • Saturday June 15 - Sunday June 16, Edgware Road to High Street Kensington
  • Saturday July 20 - Sunday July 21, Earl’s Court to Ealing Broadway, Kensington (Olympia) and Richmond
  • Saturday September 7 - Sunday September 8, Turnham Green to Richmond
  • Saturday September 14 - Sunday September 15, Earl’s Court to Ealing Broadway and Richmond
  • Saturday September 28 - Sunday September 29,  Turnham Green to Richmond
  • Saturday October 5 - Sunday October 6, Turnham Green to Richmond
  • Saturday October 12 - Sunday October 13, Whitechapel and Edgware Road to Ealing Broadway, Kensington (Olympia), Richmond and Wimbledon

You can find more information about all the upcoming track closures, including the Overground, Elizabeth line and DLR, on TfL here

Which London borough has the most Lime bike commuters?

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

