London’s District line will be partially closed at weekends until October

Huge parts of the District line will be closed for nine weekends between now and the end of the year

Another day, another tube closure announcement. As well as swathes of the Overground and parts of the Piccadilly line, another Underground service is going down later this year. Sections of the District line are going to be closed on multiple weekends from May until October. Doh!

The green line will be closed for engineering works over nine weekends from Saturday May 25 to Sunday October 19, majorly affecting the western portion of the line from Earl’s Court to Ealing Broadway and Richmond.

As one of London’s oldest lines, old green has been undergoing serious modernisation for years, but this means that it’s often closed during the weekend for works. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming weekend closures.

All the upcoming District line weekend closures in 2024

Saturday May 25 - Monday May 27, Earl’s Court to Ealing Broadway and Richmond

Saturday June 8 - Sunday June 9, Turnham Green to Richmond

Saturday June 15 - Sunday June 16, Edgware Road to High Street Kensington

Saturday July 20 - Sunday July 21, Earl’s Court to Ealing Broadway, Kensington (Olympia) and Richmond

Saturday September 7 - Sunday September 8, Turnham Green to Richmond

Saturday September 14 - Sunday September 15, Earl’s Court to Ealing Broadway and Richmond

Saturday September 28 - Sunday September 29, Turnham Green to Richmond

Saturday October 5 - Sunday October 6, Turnham Green to Richmond

Saturday October 12 - Sunday October 13, Whitechapel and Edgware Road to Ealing Broadway, Kensington (Olympia), Richmond and Wimbledon

You can find more information about all the upcoming track closures, including the Overground, Elizabeth line and DLR, on TfL here.

