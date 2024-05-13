A large part of the London Overground will soon close for six weekends

A section of the line in north east London will shut in May, June and July

Northeast Londoners, beware! The Overground running from Liverpool Street to Cheshunt and Enfield Town is soon closing for six weekends. This announcement comes after the news that other section of the line running between Liverpool Street and Chingford will also shut for two weeks later this summer. Time to dust off the bike.

Londoners living along the soon-to-be Weaver line will be forced to bus it on the weekends between Saturday May 18 and Sunday July 7, including a one-off closure on Tuesday May 28, as the line will be closed for vital track repairs. If you’re heading to one of London’s many day festivals over the late May bank holiday, take this as your warning – the line will be closed on Sunday May 26 and Monday May 27.

Network Rail is refurbishing a worn-out junction in north London that is used intensively by London Overground trains. The project involves the replacement of points, which are movable sections of track that allow trains to switch from one line to another. The four sets of points being replaced are used to transfer trains travelling from Liverpool Street onto either the Enfield Town or Cheshunt lines. The new points will be built on modern concrete sleepers, which are more durable than the current wooden ones.

Worried about using this bit of the Overground in the coming weeks? Here’s when it’ll be closed.

Full list of weekend Overground closures this summer

Saturday May 18 and Sunday May 19

Sunday May 26, Monday May 27 and Tuesday May 28

Saturday June 1 and Sunday June 2

Saturday June 8 and Sunday June 9

Saturday June 15 and Sunday June 16

Saturday July 6 and Sunday July 7

