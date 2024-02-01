London’s first-ever Scottish deli opens this month

The Shoap is coming to Islington so very, very soon

After months of speculation, an opening date for Scottish deli The Shoap has finally been revealed.

Announced last summer, the Angel-based business will be flinging its doors open on Friday February 9, offering a whole host of Scottish food and drink, as well as filled Glasgow morning rolls for breakfast, hot sandwiches for lunch and coffee from the Isle of Skye’s Caora Dhubh Coffee Company.

The business is the brainchild of Glaswegian Gregg Boyd, who also runs Auld Hag, the pop-up Scottish caterers who until recently could be found at Walthamstow’s Exhale Brewery serving up delicious twists on haggis with tattie puree. Time Out recently spoke to Gregg about the current boom in Scottish culture.

The Shoap will be open Tues-Wed from 8am to 4pm and Thurs-Sat from 8am to 10pm. It’s set to stock smoked fish from East Neuk, Bare Bones chocolate from Glasgow, Scottish charcuterie, preserves from the Isle of Arran, Mackie’s crisps and Stornoway black pudding, as well a selection of Scottish cheeses. Lunch will also include scotch pies, black pudding sausage rolls and cullen skink and lentil and smoked ham hock soup, with seasonal specials.

In the evenings The Shoap’ll be open for drinks and a short dinner menu that will include mince on toast and Ayrshire langoustines with garlic butter, crispy pink firs and grated Isle of Mull cheddar. Drinks will be on-draught and canned, and represent Scottish breweries such as Newbarns, Tennents, Overtone and Simple Things Fermentations. And, of course, you’ll be able to score glass bottles of the mightiest of Scottish bevvies; Irn-Bru.

406 St John Street, Angel, EC1V 4ND

