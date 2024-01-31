Wingstop’s biggest ever restaurant is coming to London

The chicken chain plans on opening six new outposts in the capital this year

Maybe you know Wingstop for its chicken, maybe you just know its inescapable, wincingly-bright green décor, or maybe you’re aware of the chain due to it being so beloved by celebs like Stormzy, AJ Tracey and Central Cee.

If you’ve not yet had the chance to try out Wingstop, soon you’ll have even more opportunities to do so. The chain is expanding across London this year – and also opening its biggest restaurant yet in the capital.

As part of a push to open 15 more Wingstop outposts across the country (read more about those on Time Out here), London will get six new branches of the chain. There are currently 18 Wingstops in London, 11 of which are delivery-only.

The biggest Wingstop site so far will open at Stratford City Westfield. Located on the first floor opposite the World Food Court, it’ll be a 5,000-square-foot space with over 160 covers. That’s a lot of people eating a lot of chicken.

The other places getting Wingstops are Hounslow, Clapham High Street, Croydon Valley Retail Park, Wood Green and Lakeside Shopping Centre.

And that isn’t all. On top of those confirmed locations, Wingstop has revealed plans for six more UK restaurants – and some of those may well be in London.

