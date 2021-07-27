It has one of the deepest basements in the world

You know how there’s been major flooding in London recently? And you know how some people are saying (rightly or wrongly) that the construction of mega basements beneath the homes of the wealthy is the cause of all that stinky sewage submerging our streets? Well, let us introduce London’s ‘iceberg hotel’ and its basement to dwarf all basements.

The Londoner, a 16-storey ‘super-boutique’ hotel, due to open in Leicester Square this September, is London’s biggest hospitality launch since the start of the pandemic. Why has this uber-luxe hotel been dubbed an ‘iceberg’? The answer lies in its six-level basement – one of the deepest in the world. Like an iceberg, there’s an awful lot going on below the surface.

Photograph: The Londoner

The new-build boasts 350 rooms, six restaurants and bars, a cinema, a gym with a pool, a ballroom and a 24-hour private members’ club. But with rooms starting at £400 a night, it’s deffo not for the great unwashed. That said, most of the food and drink venues will be open to the public, so even if you’re not keen on forking out 400 great British pounds for an overnight stay, you can still experience the magic of, er, being underground.

It’ll be like trying life as a vampire, except the only red stuff we’re after are Bloody Marys.

The Londoner, 38 Leicester Square, WC2H 7DX. Book here for stays from Sep 6.

