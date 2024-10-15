When the Wilko saga unfolded just over a year ago and 400 of the brand’s UK stores closed, plenty of Brits were understandably bereft. The homeware chain was both a major high-street presence and beloved for selling an eclectic range of stuff, from candles and wallpaper to sofas and sweets.

Following its collapse, however, at the end of 2023 it was revealed that Wilko would be returning to UK high streets. The brand, website and intellectual property were purchased by the owners of The Range – and since then, six Wilkos have reopened across the UK. Find out all about the locations of those here.

For over 12 months London has been conspicuously absent from announcements of reopened Wilcos… until now. The chain has revealed a store in the capital, and it’ll be opening as soon as next month.

Wilko’s first reopened London store will be in Uxbridge, west London. Situated in the Pavilions Shopping Centre, it’ll feature 30,000 square feet of retail space. Expect classic Wilko offerings ranging from cleaning and decorating products to health, beauty, home and gardening items.

Uxbridge’s Wilko will have a ‘grand opening’ on November 22 at 9am – that’s right, just in time for Christmas.

If you don’t fancy trekking to Uxbridge – way out in zone 6 and at the far ends of the Metropolitan and Piccadilly lines – for a Wilko shop, fear not. Many more reopened Wilkos are in the pipeline, and the chain’s new brand owners apparently have long-term plans to open 300 sites across the UK. Fifty are officially on the way – here’s to hoping a few more are coming to the capital.

London Christmas lights 2024: All the confirmed switch-on dates so far.

Get the latest and greatest from the Big Smoke – from news and reviews to events and trends. Just follow our Time Out London WhatsApp channel.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.