Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
News

London Christmas lights 2024: All the confirmed switch-on dates so far

It’s almost time to wrap up warm and get festive

Chiara Wilkinson
Written by
Chiara Wilkinson
Deputy Editor, UK
Christmas decorations on Regent Street
Photograph: Shutterstock
Advertising

Listen, we know it’s only September and we’ve just waved goodbye to summer. We know there’s a good chance you’re rolling your eyes at the thought of Christmas already. But the reality is, as soon as night starts to fall earlier and you feel the first chills of Autumn creeping in, it’s a good enough excuse to start planning for the festive season. 

London looks extremely handsome come Christmas, with gorgeously glittery lights adorning every street corner, walkway and lamp post. The first of the festive lights are usually switched on at the start of November, and more switch-ons for different parts of the city are scheduled throughout the month and into early December – helping to bring a little bit of joy to those long, winter nights.

To get in the mood, we’ve compiled a list of all the switch-on dates for London’s most dazzling light displays – and boy, there are a lot of them. From Carnaby Street to Oxford Circus, Kew Gardens to Marylebone, here are the patches of the city due to be aglow throughout the festive period. We’ll be updating this when more are announced, so keep checking back and start planning a fabulously festive evening out. 

When do the London Christmas lights get turned on? 

Oxford Street

To be confirmed. Last year, they flipped on the Oxford Street lights on November 2. 

Old Spitalfields Market 

Wednesday, November 13.

Leadenhall Market 

Thursday, November 14.

Covent Garden

To be confirmed. 

Carnaby Street

To be confirmed. 

Regent Street

To be confirmed. 

St James’s

To be confirmed. 

Marylebone Village 

Wednesday, November 13. 

Kew Gardens

Wednesday, November 13. 

Belgravia

To be confirmed. 

Mayfair

To be confirmed. 

Chelsea

To be confirmed. 

Trafalgar Square

To be confirmed. 

How long are the Christmas lights on in London?

Christmas lights across the city tend to keep glistening until January 6, better known as the twelfth night.

Did you see that the British Museum is getting the ‘biggest transformation of any museum in the world’?

Get the latest and greatest from the Big Smoke – from news and reviews to events and trends. Just follow our Time Out London WhatsApp channel.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising
    Back to Top

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.