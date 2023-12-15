London’s first self-service theatre tickets shop will open in Leicester Square

After making a name for itself by partnering with various West End shows to run their day-seat lotteries, the company TodayTix has made an increasingly big name for itself as a major straight-up theatre tickets seller. That journey is now taking its next logical step, as TodayTix is set to open up its first bona fide shop.

Opening this month, the TodayTix store is located on the main concourse of Leicester Square tube station.

Designed by the award-winning Lumsden Design, the shop looks small but cute, and will have a rotating display of West End memorabilia, starting with Elsa’s dress from ‘Frozen the Musical’.

However, arguably the real appeal in our cursed age will be the fact that while there will be staff on hand to help you, all tickets will be purchased from self-service touchscreen kiosks, leaving you free to browse inventory and prices to your heart’s content without anybody pestering you if you don’t want staff help. The kiosks will be in English only, but we’re told there will be a multi-lingual team in the shop.

Some exclusive ticket shop-only offers have been hinted at, but it is of course worth bearing in mind that it only gives access to TodayTix stock, which won’t cover every play in London and may only have access to a small portion of the total tickets (in some cases it might be more expensive tickets that are left over). However, if you’re mooching about London and on the lookout for tickets to buy for that evening, like the idea of just using a machine, or are in fact looking to talk to somebody about which shows have cheap tickets at the moment, this could be the one for you.

The TodayTix Shop will open later this month, dates TBC, and will be open Mon-Sat 10am-8pm, and Sun 10am-6pm.

