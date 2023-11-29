Are you an EV driver? Lucky you. As the capital makes moves towards greener transport, five more ‘ultra-rapid’ charging hubs are set to be built across the city – making it easier, and a hell of a lost faster, to charge your vehicle.

There are currently more than 18,000 public charging points in London but there’s been a shortage of these super-fast chargers. What’s so great about them, we hear you say? Well, while the majority of public charging points across London are located in lampposts or beside on-street residential parking – allowing drivers to charge their cars slowly overnight – the ultra-rapid points enable vehicles to be charged in as little as ten to 30 minutes. Not too shabby.

The new ultra-rapid charging hubs will be located in Hanger Lane, Canning Town, Hillingdon Circus, Hatton Cross and Tottenham Hale, and will all have at least six charging points – while Hanger Lane will have up to 20. It’s all part of a plan from Transport for London to build 20 more ultra-rapid charging hubs, with a goal of delivering 60 across the city by the end of the decade.

Deputy mayor for transport Seb Dance told the London EV Show on Tuesday that TfL that Londoners are charging ahead with electric vehicles, compared to the rest of the UK.

‘London is leading by example, with over a third of all charge points in the UK installed in our city so far,’ Dance said. ‘The joint venture for ultra-rapid charging hubs will make it even easier and more convenient for Londoners and local businesses to switch to electric vehicles.’

The launch of ultra-fast chargers is the latest stage in Mayor of London Sadiq Khan’s goal of expanding the number of rapid and ultra-rapid chargers across the capital.