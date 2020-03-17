London’s Harry Potter Studio Tour is temporarily closing

Bad news, muggles. We've heard through the Snapevine that Warner Bros.’ Harry Potter Studio Tour is temporarily closing amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Leavesden set where all eight movies were filmed will close from 8pm tonight until further notice.

More than a decade ago, the magical sets – including The Cupboard Under the Stairs, The Great Hall, Diagon Alley and Privet Drive – were built inside a 538,196 sq ft former WWII aircraft hangar. It was officially opened to the public by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in 2013.

Although no cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed at the site, the studio regularly welcomes more than 6,000 visitors a day, and so the wizarding world is closing as a precaution.

This year's Slytherin-focused tour which was scheduled to launch in April is also likely to be postponed.

The studio has released a statement saying tickets booked up to and including April 3 will be fully refunded.

Daniel Radcliffe’s West End play ‘Endgame’ has also closed early.

