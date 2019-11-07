Slytherin will take centre stage in the Harry Potter Studio Tour next year

Harry Potter fans with a dark side, rejoice! The Warner Bros Studio Tour London: The Making of Harry Potter has announced a special Slytherin tour, set to launch next year.

The most mysterious house of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, best known for cunning and ambition, is set to *cough* Slytherin to the spotlight in 2020, when the Harry Potter Studio Tour shines a light on the witches and wizards in green.

The tour will be Slytherin-focused from April 3 to September 6 2020, when muggles will be welcomed into the Great Hall, which will be decorated with the house colours including the original banners used in the films.

Photograph: Warner Bros Studio

Fans will also discover the stories behind the costumes and props belonging to the sinister Hogwarts house, which welcomed Severus Snape, Draco Malfoy, Dolores Umbridge, Tom Riddle (aka Voldemort) and Albus Severus Potter.

Meanwhile, you’ll still be able to find all the usual magical attractions from the studios where all eight Harry Potter films were made. You’ll also have the opportunity to indulge in the usual wizarding fun like downing butterbeer, boarding the Hogwarts Express, and geeking out on the films’ behind-the-scenes trickery.



A Celebration of Slytherin is available to pre-book now. From £47 adults, £38 children (five-15). Find out more here.

