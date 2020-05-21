London’s heatwave set to continue next week with temperatures hitting 26C again

Staring at blue skies out the window during lockdown has actually been therapeutic (if a little frustrating at times), but with restrictions starting to ease, Londoners have been able to enjoy the warmer weather a bit more this week – be that a two-metre stint in the park or on a slightly more lingering walk than in previous weeks. And it looks like those blue skies are here to stay.

Next week, the forecast is looking just as balmy in the capital, with temperatures reaching their peak on Tuesday (May 26) – the Met Office has it at a modest 25C, while the BBC is going in hard with a predicted 26C high. Overnight temperatures will drop to just 15C, according to the Beeb.

Beyond next Tuesday, the warm weather will continue, although it looks set to be a touch cloudier in the sky, and with temperatures lurking consistently around the 23C mark, according to BBC Weather. So maybe make Tuesday the day you hunt out a takeaway pint and take it to the park/bring it back to your garden (lucky you!). After all, Tuesday is the new Friday in lockdown.

