Several of London’s immersive experiences are teetering on the edge of being live gameshows: think ‘The Crystal Maze’, think ‘Monopoly Lifesized’. And what is a pub quiz if not an immersive experience?

Taking it to the next level is Gameshow Studios, a new immersive venue that bills itself as a forerunner in the field of ‘competitive socialising’… which does again sound a bit like a pub quiz, but this is definitely a lot fancier. Teams of two-to-six players will be able to plonk themselves down in a ‘luxury booth’ around a ‘state-of-the-art gaming table’ where they can play a series of games that hark back to the golden age of telly quiz shows. Most importantly, everyone gets a big buzzer for those all-important fastest fingers first rounds.

You’ll also be able to get food and drink delivered to your table, in an experience that will have 40 booths and a 250-guest capacity. It’s due to open in spring 2023 at a London location TBC.

Quoth founder Josh Ford: ‘We are beyond excited to be launching Gameshow Studios next year and bringing a brand-new concept and immersive experience to London. Pushing boundaries as well as buzzers, we are creating a totally new format of ‘competitive socialising’ where players can experience all the joy, excitement and anticipation that comes with a TV game show. In reality, very few people get the chance to take part in them even though they might want to, so Gameshow Studios allows players to have that experience without the risk of embarrassment in front of millions of viewers.’

