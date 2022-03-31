Where to get immersive in London right now

Lose yourself in these theatre shows, art exhibitions and other all-consuming live experiences

Theatre

The blockbuster

‘Cabaret’

Take a trip to The Kit Kat Club courtesy of Rebecca Frecknall’s decadent and delicious new ‘Cabaret’. Nominated for every Olivier Award going, the show stars Fra Fee and Amy Lennox, who replaced the much-lauded Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley.

Playhouse Theatre. Until Oct 1. From £30.

The Insta fave

‘The Great Gatsby’

Party like it’s Prohibition with a visit to the immersive version of F Scott Fitzgerald’s novel. Guests are encouraged to fully embrace the 1920s vibe with flapper-style clothing and plenty of bootleg booze. Pre-show dining options available.

Immersive LDN. Until Oct 30. From £41.

The niche one

‘Mulan Rouge’

Smashing together Disney’s ‘Mulan’ and Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Moulin Rouge!’, this dreamy bit of queer cabaret returns to The Vaults following a triumphant run. Dress up, book a dining ticket and luxuriate in comedy, burlesque and drag.

The Vaults. Mar 30-Aug 28. From £20.

Photograph: Christoph Bolten

Art

The blockbuster

‘Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience’

From ‘The Starry Night’ to those joyful sunflowers, this 360-degree VR experience takes you inside some of the world’s most famous paintings and gives you an insight into the artistic genius who created them.

106 Commercial St. Until May 30. From £19.90.

The Insta fave



Yayoi Kusama: ‘Infinity Mirror Rooms’

The global queen of immersive art returns to Tate Modern with two of her most spectacular infinity mirror rooms. Disappear into a galaxy of tiny lights before marvelling at a vast expanse of rotating crystal chandeliers.

Tate Modern. Until Jun 11 2023. £10.

The niche one

‘Silent Fall’

Stretch out your hand and catch mystical dropping bubbles in this new installation from AA Murakami. ‘Silent Fall’ is an enclave of robotic tree-like beings for you to wander among.

Superblue, 6 Burlington Gardens. Until 8 May. From £10.

Photograph: Backyard Cinema

Film

The blockbuster

Secret Cinema

No one does immersive like Secret Cinema. For its next extravaganza, it’s taking audiences inside ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’. Take a side seat and watch the action unfold, or step right into the heart of it like the comic-book hero you are.

Secret location. Aug 31-Oct 23. From £47.

The Insta fave

Backyard Cinema

Go kitsch or go home with a visit to Backyard Cinema, specialist in Insta-perfect filmgoing experiences. This spring, it’s back at its Wandsworth home with two retro settings: LA Nights and Miami Beach. Knot your Hawaiian shirt, sip a cocktail and enjoy a classic movie.

Capital Studios. Until May 1. From £20.

The niche one

Taste Film

Ever wondered what ‘True Romance’ would taste like if it were a pie? Neither did we until Taste Film came along. It pairs food with cult-classic movies, in a multi-sensory experience that’s both witty and delicious.

Various venues. Various dates. From £60.

Photograph: DNA VR

Games

The blockbuster

‘Sherlock’: The Official Live Game

Created by the makers of the BBC’s ‘Sherlock’, this escape room challenges you to crack puzzles as the clock ticks down.

West 12 Shopping Centre. Until Dec 31. From £35.

The Insta fave

Dopamine Land

In this brand-new multisensory immersive experience, play around with mirrors, bubbles and a giant popcorn machine before collapsing in a happy heap of fizzing endorphins.

79-85 Old Brompton Rd. Apr 16-Jun 12. From £17.50.

The niche one

DNA VR

DNA VR combines arcade game and escape room in one nerdy package. Defend an orc invasion or fend off the impending zombie apocalypse.

Various locations. Ongoing. From £22 per person.

Photograph: Supperclub Tube

Food

The blockbuster

‘Mamma Mia! The Party’

Pay a visit to Nikos Taverna, the Greek café on Skopelos where ‘Mamma Mia!’ was filmed, for sunshine and singalong hits.

The O2. Until Oct 2. From £99.

The Insta fave

Supperclub Tube

A six course Latin-inspired tasting menu and a disused Victoria line tube carriage from the 1960s. Two totally different concepts that, smashed together, somehow make sense.

Walthamstow Pumphouse Museum. Until Jul 30. From £49.

The niche one

Kitchen Theory

Kitchen Theory’s bespoke events immerse you in a multi-sensory experience. Previous events have featured jellyfish and mushroom sponge.

Unit 9a Alston Works, Falkland Rd. Ongoing. £190 per person.

Photograph: David Tett

Booze

Moonshine Saloon

The place A western-themed bar for sipping drinks with outlaws.

The drink Bootleg cocktails like the Seville Orange Old Fashioned. (Real cowboys drink whiskey.)

28-30 Houndsditch.

Hackney Funhouse

The place A below-the-railway-arches

bar where you get to play scientist.

The drink Molecular cocktails concocted

by guests dressed in lab coats. Soak it all up with rather-less-techy sourdough pizza.

18 Bohemia Place.

The Bletchley

The place A code-cracking ’40s-themed bar with bespoke drinks.

The drink Personalised cocktails created by professional mixologists responding to your top-secret preferences.

459 King’s Rd.

