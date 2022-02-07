London's loneliest dog might be about to find a home

It’s been a long couple of years for Hattie, the floppy-eared cocker spaniel who arrived at the RSPCA’s Southridge Animal Centre in Potters Bar back in August 2020.

After spending 500 days in kennels – making Hattie the resident who’s spent the longest time at the centre – the RSPCA launched an appeal to find her a forever home. Now, things are looking up: according to the RSPCA, Southridge has been inundated with applications and Hattie has been temporarily removed from their website while they are all processed.

Hattie was originally brought to the rescue centre because her owners found aspects of her behaviour difficult. Because of her additional needs and high energy levels, the two-year-old pooch requires a lot of stimulation and exercise, and has struggled to find a new home since.

Cathie Ward, an Animal Care Assistant at Southridge, said to MyLondon that Hattie gets ‘frustrated quite easily – she’s very active’.

‘She does like being around people, but it takes her some time to actually get to know you,’ Ward said. ‘You can’t do too much too soon with her. It’s just finding that experienced home with someone who’s willing to actually work with her.’

Hattie’s new owner would ideally have experience with similar breeds. Her new home will also require a secure garden and be in a rural or semi-rural location to easily run around in, and be without other pets or children.

Ward said: ‘Once she knows people, she does calm down a lot – she’s lovely and very cuddly, but it does take a while for her to get to that stage and to trust you.’

Here’s hoping that there’s one lucky Londoner out there who’ll be able to give Hattie the love and care she deserves.

