LondonChange city
Subscribe
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Goods Way is a new food market coming to Kings Cross
Photograph: Goods Way

London’s New Orleans-themed food hall and hangout is back

And it’s celebrating its return with a whole lot of whisky

By Django Zimmatore
Advertising

Food hall and New Orleans-themed nightspot Goods Way has been closed longer than its been open. The King’s Cross food, drink and live music hub hadn’t even been in business for two weeks before lockdown led to its door slamming shut for a long old lockdown. But good news for Goods Way: it will finally open again in October.  

The venue’s food traders will also be making a comeback: Sushi on Jones, Duck Truck, Breddos Tacos, Temple of Seitan and Pomelo are all reopening. And bars Sweetwater and Nola’s are now taking bookings for groups of up to six. 

Goods Way will also be debuting the Whisky House, a new space to tie in with London Cocktail Week. It promises events for liquor connoisseurs and the whisky-curious, features two pop-ups – Rock n Roller and Malts Locker – and will also offer pre-bookable masterclasses.

The bad news? The 600-capacity Lafayette music venue remains closed for now, but Goods Way’s managers hope to open it again soon. Welcome back to the Deep South in London.

Goods Way is at 11 Goods Way, N1C 4DP. It’s now taking bookings for Oct. Head here for more info.

Cafe Bao is also opening in King’s Cross this autumn

And Pavilion Café is reopening in east London.

Time Out Love Local campaign logo

Time Out’s Love Local campaign is supporting local food, drink and culture businesses in London. Find out how you can help save the places that make our city great.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox,

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2020 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.