London’s New Orleans-themed food hall and hangout is back

Food hall and New Orleans-themed nightspot Goods Way has been closed longer than its been open. The King’s Cross food, drink and live music hub hadn’t even been in business for two weeks before lockdown led to its door slamming shut for a long old lockdown. But good news for Goods Way: it will finally open again in October.

The venue’s food traders will also be making a comeback: Sushi on Jones, Duck Truck, Breddos Tacos, Temple of Seitan and Pomelo are all reopening. And bars Sweetwater and Nola’s are now taking bookings for groups of up to six.

Goods Way will also be debuting the Whisky House, a new space to tie in with London Cocktail Week. It promises events for liquor connoisseurs and the whisky-curious, features two pop-ups – Rock n Roller and Malts Locker – and will also offer pre-bookable masterclasses.

The bad news? The 600-capacity Lafayette music venue remains closed for now, but Goods Way’s managers hope to open it again soon. Welcome back to the Deep South in London.

Goods Way is at 11 Goods Way, N1C 4DP. It’s now taking bookings for Oct. Head here for more info.

