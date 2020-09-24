Victoria Park’s lovely Pavilion Café is finally reopening

Just in time for you to watch the leaves turn golden brown while you dine alfresco

If you’re an east London local, chances are you’ve eaten a brunch or two looking out over the mini boating lake at Victoria Park’s Pavilion Café. A popular spot for families, couples and hungover twentysomethings alike. Staff famously busy around, trying to keep up with demand while wearing a smile.

During lockdown, while the café was shuttered, it parked its cute little milk float outside the closed doors to offer loyal customers freshly baked bread from its Broadway Market bakery HQ, plus pastries and coffee from its wholesalers.

Happily, this six-month hiatus will come to and end on Saturday (September 26), when the Pavilion Café reopens just in time for its customers to take crisp autumn walks (or soggy ones, looking at the forecast) followed by lakeside refreshment.

Its owners have used the café’s downtime to do some renovation to the Victorian-style building, including new marble surfaces and a sparkling kitchen – recently previewed on its Instagram. Ooh, look at that shine!

So, if you’ve missed this view and that eggs florentine: at last, some good news!

Pavilion Café is back in Victoria Park (west side of the park) from Sat Sep 26. Find out more here.

