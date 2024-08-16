London’s new Weaver line is getting a huge tapestry artwork – and you can help make it

A few months ago TfL announced all the new names for the Overground lines. The route between Liverpool Street and Enfield Town and Chingford will become the Weaver line, named after the historic textile trade of east London.

Now, Londoners have a chance to participate in the making of a massive new public artwork to commemorate the Overground’s rebrand. TfL is inviting locals to take part in a free community weaving event in collaboration with Chingford Community Hub and Cockpit to create a Weaver line roundel for one of the stations along the route.

On Sunday September 8, 30 Londoners will be invited to join two weaving sessions between 10am-12pm and 2pm-6pm at Chingford Community Hub. Together, attendees will make a tube roundel of woven together pieces of fabric.

In Autumn, the north-east London section of the Overground will officially be renamed the Weaver line, with the new artwork put on display in one of the stations.

London's deputy mayor for communities and social justice, Dr Debbie Weekes-Bernard, said: ‘Naming the London Overground lines will make it easier to navigate the network while honouring and celebrating London’s unique local history and culture.

‘The Weaver line, launching in autumn, runs through areas of London known for their textile trade, shaped over the centuries by diverse migrant communities and individuals. I encourage Londoners to take part in these free community sessions, which are a brilliant chance to create a lasting piece of artwork for the London Overground Weaver line.’

You can reserve a spot at the free weaving workshop online here.

