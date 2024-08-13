Subscribe
Part of the Piccadilly line will close this weekend for over two weeks

Services at King’s Cross, Wood Green, Uxbridge and Cockfosters will be impacted by closures lasting until September

Amy Houghton
Amy Houghton
Piccadilly line carriage in London
Photograph: Alex Segre / Shutterstock.com
The Piccadilly line between Wood Green and Cockfosters is due to close for two weeks from Saturday, August 17 until Saturday, September 1 to allow for major upgrades to take place. 

Although the makeover is the result of an exciting time for the line (read why here) it means that there will be no Tube services at Cockfosters, Oakwood, Southgate, Arnos Grove or Bounds Green. Instead, there will be rail replacement buses calling at each station. 

As well as replacement buses, Transport for London says that those travelling into central London can get buses to alternative nearby stations, including Northern line stations between High Barnet and East Finchley and London Overground stations between Enfield Town and Bruce Grove. 

There will also be no Piccadilly service between King's Cross and Cockfosters from midnight on Friday, August 16 until 6am the next morning and no trains running between Rayners Lane and Uxbridge for the duration of the closures. 

Travellers can expect reduced service on other parts of the dark blue line as a result of the shutdown and people travelling to Heathrow Terminal 4 are advised to consider using the Elizabeth line instead. You can find all the info and travel advice over on the TfL website

The Piccadilly isn’t the only line affected by closures. This closed Northern line tube station will remain shut until the end of the yearthis tube station has closed for six months  and the District line will be partially closed at weekends until October. In more fun Underground news, loads of stations now have 4G and 5G network coverageyou can now hire out tube stations for parties and there’s a cool new ‘audio artwork’ at Waterloo.

