The last year’s not been the easiest for clubbers. A rollercoaster of lockdowns, remembering to test before entry and now the possibility of mandatory vaccine passports – it’s been bad, but it’s not been awful. We move.

For the clubs however, it’s been a very different story, and to make everything worse, there’s now the prospect of a major shortage of door staff, which could be disastrous for London’s venues.

Speaking at the London Assembly’s economy committee meeting on Monday, the Night Time Industries Association chief executive Michael Kill said it is currently a ‘hugely challenging environment’ to staff nightlife venues across London. Basically, thanks to Brexit squeezing the UK workforce and the pandemic requiring extra workers to keep tabs on health measures, we’re starting to run out of bouncers. And no bouncers equals no clubs.

Kill said: ‘We’ve been discussing for three of four years that, long term, we’re going to have a shortage of door security. And what’s happened is the pandemic, alongside Brexit, has culminated in a position where we’re at 80 percent of pre-Covid resources. And more security is required because of the public health strategy. In terms of public safety, service, infrastructure, supply chain, it’s going to be catastrophic if we’re not careful.’

