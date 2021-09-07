Another week, another weekend of incredible nightlife to agonise over. As usual, London has left us spoiled for choice (*sigh*). To save you ploughing through all of those event listings, here’s our round-up of the best nightlife on offer.

Hooversound at The Pickle Factory

When Hooversound launched in early 2020, the pandemic brought the dizzying high-tempo label to a grinding halt. But now that we’ve all been able to get back on our feet again – literally – it’s asking you to dig out your dancing shoes for its first IRL showcase at The Pickle Factory. The label is run by Sherelle and Naina with a catalogue of early releases from Tim Reaper, Sinistarr and Deft, and the line-up for this party is yet to be announced, but if reputation is anything to go by, the intriguing ‘very special guests’ will not fail to disappoint. Expect a full-on workout at 140 to 170 BPM: footwork, jungle, drum ’n’ bass, and anything else that this London-based imprint deems worthy of your precious eardrums.

The Pickle Factory, E2 9DU. Fri Sep 10. 10pm-6am. From £10. Buy tickets here.

Beirut Groove Collective at Servant Jazz Quarters

In Lebanon, the Beirut Groove Collective (BGC) are celebrated for providing an ‘underground alternative’ to Middle Eastern nightlife: for the last 12 years, they’ve filled basements and abandoned spaces with the sweet, sweet sound of soul. Now, they’re on a mission to establish themselves in the UK capital. For a super-intimate party this Friday at Dalston’s Servant Jazz Quarters, they’ll be crate-digging some of the most groovy and obscure wax around. Expect everything from Middle Eastern and North and East African clubbing rarities, to Lebanese garage and bellydance psych. Supporting BGC’s Ernesto Chahoud and Natalie Shooter is Mo’min Swaitat of Sarha Recordings and Sea Level Recordings and Marek Razzouk of Abu Recordings – you’d be a fool to miss it.

Servant Jazz Quarters, N16 8JH. Fri Sep 10. 8pm-2am. £10. Buy tickets here.

Dialled In at Signature Brew

This weekend, a one-off 1,000-capacity party celebrating South Asian underground talent is coming to Walthamstow. Dialled In has curated a genre-less programme of eclectic sounds across day and night, with everything from a four-piece rock band (accompanying Kapil Seshasayee) to the debut collab of world music frontrunner Auntie Flo with jazz heavyweight Sarathy Korwar. Presented by Daytimers, No ID and Chalo, this event offers a unique opportunity to catch all that the community has to offer, so take a closer look at the line-up and discover some new names to add to your artists-on-repeat.

Signature Brew, E17 5QJ. Sat Sep 11. Noon-midnight. From £33.60. Buy tickets here.

Rhythm Section at Colour Factory

Peckham-birthed music collective Rhythm Section is the brainchild of Bradley Zero, the infectiously high-energy DJ and label head. Over the years the imprint has built up a faithful following in the capital and beyond, all while spotlighting DJs and producers plucked fresh from the UK clubbing circuit. For this party at Colour Factory in Hackney Wick’s Queen's Yard, expect a whole lot of noize, from Tasker’s future-proofed wonky selections to Willow’s distinctly leftfield vinyl sets.

Colour Factory, E9 5EN. Sat Sep 11. 10pm-5am. From £10. Buy tickets here.

Steam Down Weekly at Matchstick Piehouse

Steam Down is an artist collective, weekly event and musical community based in Deptford, with a growing catalogue of sold-out live shows and UK festival performances. As a face of London’s burgeoning next-gen jazz scene, its weekly Wednesday events present a unique opportunity to catch up with some of the hottest talent at the forefront of live jazz – and after a 16-month hiatus, it’s back in business. Although you’re guaranteed a decent dose of midweek foot-tapping, fear not, the jam will wrap well before midnight, so you’ll be wrapped up in bed in plenty of time for a decent sleep.

Matchstick Piehouse, SE8 5HU. Wed Sep 8. 6.30pm-11pm. From £10. Buy tickets here.

