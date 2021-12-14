London’s now an Omicron hotspot – here’s how to stay safe

London is the UK’s capital of all sorts of things: fashion, theatre, finance, and even Pret a Manger consumption. Now there’s a less welcome addition to the list as Omicron motors through the city’s population. The Omicron variant now makes up a whopping 50 percent of new covid cases in London, and that figure’s only set to rise. Yesterday, Boris Johnson said ‘The risk is plainly there, we can see Omicron spiking now in London... By tomorrow it’ll be the majority of cases and it’s increasing the whole time.’

According to official figures, cases are growing by up to 48 percent per week in the hardest hit boroughs of Hackney, Greenwich, City of London and Barking and Dagenham. But for now, there’s no sign of the much-discussed Plan C, which could see further restrictions being introduced. Instead, Boris is pinning all his hopes on an accelerated roll-out of the vaccination programme, and whatever you think of his leadership, getting your booster is the best way to keep yourself safe.

Get yours by either booking online (channel your inner night owl by logging on in the wee hours to avoid hefty queues) or by finding a walk-in clinic near you using the NHS website. Wait times are long, so bring a book, a thermos or a willingness to make some offbeat (and socially distanced) new friendships.

It’s also a great time to have fun outside: okay, the weather’s far from balmy but it’s not snowing either, and London has loads of alfresco spots that are full of Christmassy cheer. Not sure where to start? Check out some Christmas lights, sip some takeaway mulled wine or even go outdoor ice skating – after all, the Covid rates are frightful, but London’s still delightful.

