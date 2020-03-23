London’s oldest French patisserie is crowdfunding to stay afloat

London’s local businesses are facing uncertain futures as the coronavirus continues to spread. In the briefing on Friday, Boris Johnson called on all restaurants, bars, cafés and pubs to close, although venues are able to carry on operating as takeaways.

London’s oldest patisserie, Maison Bertaux, which was founded in 1871, has launched a crowdfunding campaign to try and keep the business afloat. Next year will be its 150th and it’s calling on Londoners to help make sure it survives. The business needs at least £1,250 per week to cover its overheads while the shop is closed.

Those making donations will be rewarded, too: £20 gets you some handmade mince pies at Christmas, donations of £100 or more will get you a celebratory cake, and if you’re feeling extra generous, donate £500 or more and the café will put on a private afternoon tea for you and four friends.

London’s independent businesses need your support more than ever – read more about the crowdfunding campaign here and donate if you can.

