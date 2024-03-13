London’s Superloop rapid bus network is now officially… an actual loop

Less than a year after it launched, TfL says the new bus network completely encircles the capital

Less than a year since the first services officially launched, London’s outer-borough limited-stopping bus service the Superloop has finally fulfilled the promise of its name. According to TfL, the network now forms an actual ‘loop’, properly encircling the city.

The Superloop was initially proposed as an easier, cheaper and quicker way for Londoners in the city’s outer boroughs to get around the city without going into its centre. There are now nine Superloop bus routes, covering 138 kilometres around London.

Following the launch of the SL2, SL3 and SL5 routes, TfL says that the Superloop network connects users with 310 other bus routes, 49 train stations and 23 rail lines.

The current Superloops are: SL1 (North Finchley to Walthamstow Central), SL2 (Walthamstow Central to North Woolwich), SL3 (Thamesmead to Bromley North), SL5 (Bromley North to Croydon Town Centre), SL6 (West Croydon to Russell Square), SL7 (West Croydon to Heathrow Airport), SL8 (Uxbridge to White City), SL9 (Heathrow Airport to Harrow) and SL10 (Harrow to North Finchley).

There will eventually be one more addition to the Superloop network. The SL4 will begin operations next March and run in east London between Grove Park and Westferry Circus, via places like Blackheath and Canary Wharf.

