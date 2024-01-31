Another London Superloop bus route launches this week

Four more rapid bus routes will come into service in the coming weeks

Since the launch of the first Superloop services last summer, London’s brand-new rapid bus service has been expanding at breakneck speed. More speedy outer-borough buses got up-and-running back in December, while this spring will see the Superloop network become even more of, well, a loop.

Now we know exactly when the next Superloop bus route will launch – and, excitingly, it’s very soon indeed. Called the SL5, it’ll begin services this Saturday, February 3.

The new SL5 will run across south London between Bromley North Station and Croydon Town Centre, stopping at Bromley Town Centre, South Eden Park Road, Bethlem Royal Hospital, Shirley and East Croydon Station.

The Superloop, for anyone not in-the-know, is a system of limited-stop buses that mostly run between London’s outer boroughs. Current services are the SL1 (North Finchley to Walthamstow Central), SL6 (West Croydon to Russell Square), SL7 (West Croydon to Heathrow Airport), SL8 (Uxbridge to White City), SL9 (Heathrow Airport to Harrow) and SL10 (Harrow to North Finchley).

On top of the SL5, London will be getting three further Superloop services over the next couple of months. The SL3 from Bromley to Thamesmead will launch at the end of February, while the SL2 (Walthamstow Central to North Woolwich) and SL4 (Westferry Circus to Grove Park) will launch in early March.

You can find out exactly where the SL5 will stop on the TfL website here.

Did you see that London is the most affordable it’s been in a decade, apparently?

Plus: more strikes have just been announced for the London Overground.

Listen to Time Out’s brilliant podcast ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’: the newest episode with Seapa (aka Allan Mustafa) in Stoke Newington is out now.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.