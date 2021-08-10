London's teens are officially the cleverest in England

Education classroom concept image of student writing article or taking notes in the lecture room while participating in the training session of academic development; learner holding pencil taking exam

After another school year of online classes and disrupted learning, there’s finally some good news for students across the country today – excellent A-Level results. Across England, Wales and Northern Ireland, a whopping 44.8 per cent of exam-takers achieved A* or A grades.

Even better, though, are the figures in London, where an incredibly impressive 47.9 per cent of students got the two top grades. That means that the capital’s teens are the brightest in all of England, with those in the southeast coming just behind them with 47.1 per cent.

The city’s results show a small increase in high-achievers since last year, when 40.7 per cent of students got A*-A grades, and a big one from 2019 when only 26.9 per cent did. Meanwhile, 88.9 per cent of our future leaders scored A*-C grades, which is mighty good work.

Compared to the rest of the country, young Londoners excelled in creative subjects like art, drama and design and technology, as well as languages, sciences and maths. Interestingly, though, they didn’t do quite as well in business, economics and politics as the rest of England did.

We can’t underestimate the impact of the pandemic on young people’s education, so congratulations to London’s super smart students for bossing those A-Levels, whatever grade you got.

