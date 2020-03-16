London theatre shows cancelled due to coronavirus – live updates
The coronavirus outbreak is starting to take its toll on the London theatre scene. Here’s an update on what’s shut – more news as we get it
Coronavirus is here and a period of uncertainty for the UK theatre industry is coming, as shows begin to shut due to safety concerns, declining ticket sales, cast self-isolation and shifting government advice. Here are our updates on what’s closed.
As the list currently stands, the assumption is that all shows not mentioned are continuing, but a New York-style blanket ban that will – at the very least – close the entire West End is very possible.
Cancelled theatre shows
Endgame
The last two weeks of ‘Endgame’ have been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Indecent
Performances of ‘Indecent’ are suspended until April 13.
Nora: A Doll’s House
The last week of ‘Nora: A Doll’s House’ has been cancelled due to a cast member self-isolating.
La Cage aux Folles
The last week of ‘La Cage aux Folles’ has been cancelled due to cast members self-isolating.
Closed theatres
Arcola Theatre
The Arcola Theatre is closed indefinitely, with no mooted reopening date.
Finborough Theatre
The Finborough’s March production, ‘Not Quite Jerusalem’, is scheduled to complete its run on March 28. The following two productions have been rescheduled and the theatre is due to close until May 26.
Turbine Theatre
The Turbine Theatre has cancelled all programming until April 18.
New theatre this month
Top 10 theatre openings this month
London's theatre calendars are flooded with acclaimed shows, big names and hotshot directors, and there's no way anyone can see them all. As a starting point, the Time Out theatre team have picked ten shows opening in London this month that you won't regret booking for.