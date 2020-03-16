Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right London theatre shows cancelled due to coronavirus – live updates

The coronavirus outbreak is starting to take its toll on the London theatre scene. Here’s an update on what’s shut – more news as we get it

Endgame, Old Vic, 2020
Photograph: Manuel Harlan
By Andrzej Lukowski |
Coronavirus is here and a period of uncertainty for the UK theatre industry is coming, as shows begin to shut due to safety concerns, declining ticket sales, cast self-isolation and shifting government advice. Here are our updates on what’s closed.

As the list currently stands, the assumption is that all shows not mentioned are continuing, but a New York-style blanket ban that will – at the very least – close the entire West End is very possible.

Cancelled theatre shows

<meta charset="utf-8" /><p><span>Alan Cumming (B) and Daniel Radcliffe (A)</span></p>
Theatre, Experimental

Endgame

Old Vic, Waterloo
4 out of 5 stars

The last two weeks of ‘Endgame’ have been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Read review
Buy
Indecent, Menier Chocolate Factory, 2020
Photograph: Johan Persson
Theatre, Drama

Indecent

Menier Chocolate Factory, Southwark

Performances of ‘Indecent’ are suspended until April 13.

Read more
Nora: A Doll’s House, 2020
Photograph: Marc Brenner
Theatre, Drama

Nora: A Doll’s House

Young Vic, Southwark
4 out of 5 stars

The last week of ‘Nora: A Doll’s House’ has been cancelled due to a cast member self-isolating.

Read review
Buy
La Cage aux Folles, Park Theatre, 2020
Photograph: Mark Douet
Theatre, Drama

La Cage aux Folles

Park Theatre, Finsbury Park
3 out of 5 stars

The last week of ‘La Cage aux Folles’ has been cancelled due to cast members self-isolating.

Read review

Closed theatres

Arcola Theatre, 2016
© Lidia Crisafulli
Theatre, Private theatres

Arcola Theatre

Dalston

The Arcola Theatre is closed indefinitely, with no mooted reopening date.

Read more
Finboroughfront2008creditmatthewturner.JPG
Matthew Turner
Theatre

Finborough Theatre

Earl’s Court

The Finborough’s March production, ‘Not Quite Jerusalem’, is scheduled to complete its run on March 28. The following two productions have been rescheduled and the theatre is due to close until May 26.

Read more
