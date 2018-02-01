London’s Winterland is back with flower-covered igloos

Christmas might feel like a distant memory right now. But, if you’re still craving mulled wine and twinkling lights you’re in luck because Neverland London’s enchanted winter forest pop-up is back for a second round.

Opening again today (February 1), there’ll be piping hot fondue and raclette to tuck into at Jimmy’s Lodge and hot toddies to quaff down in the riverside igloos. Get busy on the curling lanes, or play a spot of prosecco-pong and from 7pm there’ll be karaoke and DJs spinning tunes – it’ll feel like you’re right back at the office Christmas party.

The space in Fulham is also getting loved-up for Valentine’s Day. You know those igloos? From Feb 14, they’re going to be covered in pink cherry blossom for spring. Winterland 2.0 will also feature aphrodisiac-themed cocktails and karaoke booths for singing along to love songs with your loved ones.

Winterland London 2018 is open at Wandsworth Bridge Road From Thu Feb 1 to Mar 10. Entry starts at £5. Opening times: Thursday and Friday 6pm to 11pm, Saturday 2pm to 11pm.

