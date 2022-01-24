Celebrating Valentine’s Day in London this year? Here’s our pick of the best romantic and alternative events and activities on February 14 2022

London is a great place to be on Valentine’s Day. It doesn’t matter if you’re flying solo, newly coupled up or have been with your other half for decades, you can guarantee that there’ll be something fun to do on Monday 14 February 2022.

Single and very much ready to mingle? Transform that dusty Hinge profile and arrange a meet-up at one of London’s best first date spots.

Or if you want to spend the day with a lover, but don't fancy traditional romance, you could always check out an art show together, stuff your face full of street food or take a stroll around the city and discover some of London’s hidden gems.

Whatever you’re in the mood for, take a look at our comprehensive guide below on what you can get up to on Valentine's Day. There’s something for everyone here, whether you’re a sucker for wine, flowers, chocolates and dinner for two, or can’t help rolling your eyes at all the cheesy clichés.

