Photograph: Maxine Rothbart-Thomik

Valentine’s Day events in London

Celebrating Valentine’s Day in London this year? Here’s our pick of the best romantic and alternative events and activities on February 14 2022

Things To Do Editors
London is a great place to be on Valentine’s Day. It doesn’t matter if you’re flying solo, newly coupled up or have been with your other half for decades, you can guarantee that there’ll be something fun to do on Monday 14 February 2022.

Single and very much ready to mingle? Transform that dusty Hinge profile and arrange a meet-up at one of London’s best first date spots

Or if you want to spend the day with a lover, but don't fancy traditional romance, you could always check out an art show together, stuff your face full of street food or take a stroll around the city and discover some of London’s hidden gems

Whatever you’re in the mood for, take a look at our comprehensive guide below on what you can get up to on Valentine's Day. There’s something for everyone here, whether you’re a sucker for wine, flowers, chocolates and dinner for two, or can’t help rolling your eyes at all the cheesy clichés.

RECOMMENDED: explore the full guide to Valentine’s Day in London.

Valentine's events in London

Rivoli Ballroom Valentine’s Day Pop-up Cinema
Photograph: Rivoli Ballroom

Rivoli Ballroom Valentine’s Day Pop-up Cinema

  • Things to do
  • Film events
  • Brockley

The legendary 1950s Rivoli Ballroom (as seen in Strictly Come Dancing) is transforming into a pop-up cinema for Valentine’s Day, and the iconic venue is offering up some equally iconic cinema for the occasion, showing romantic classics new and old over four dates in the run-up to February 14. Choose from ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’, ‘A Star is Born’, ‘Pretty Woman’ and Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Romeo and Juliet’, recline back into the plush seats of the Rivoli and embrace this unmissable cinema experience. Famed for its red velvet flock original decor, chandeliers and for epitomising 1950s glamour, the Rivoli is as romantic as it gets this Valentine’s Day.

Valentine’s Vice: Curated by The London Vagabond
Photograph: Rachel Prosser

Valentine’s Vice: Curated by The London Vagabond

  • Things to do
  • Late openings
  • Spitalfields

Looking for an alternative kind of Valentine’s Day event? Then head to the Bishopsgate Institute for an evening of erotica curated by The London Vagabond. In between browsing ‘the most carnal and enticing collections’ in the Institute’s archives, you’ll be able to check out performances, conversations, workshops and DJ sets. It’s a hot ticket in all senses. 

 

Valentine’s Day at Sky Garden
Photograph: Sky Garden

Valentine’s Day at Sky Garden

  • Things to do
  • Food and drink events
  • City of London

With its gorgeous panoramic vistas over the city, The Fenchurch Building’s Sky Garden is quite possibly one of the most romantic places in London. So romantic that its website has an entire info page for those thinking about popping the question at the place (it’s here, if you’re interested!) Which also makes it the perfect place to take your boo on February 14. The restaurant is offering a range of packages that would make a great date night this Valentine’s Day, starting at £15pp for entry and a V-day cocktail ranging to £135pp for a seven-course dinner with Champagne at the Fenchurch Restaurant. Romantic AF.

Valentine's Gastrotour at Borough Market
Photograph: Borough Market

Valentine's Gastrotour at Borough Market

  • Restaurants
  • Borough

Does the couple that eats together, stay together? This Valentine’s Day event is definitely one for the foodies. Borough Market expert Celia Brooks will take you and your significant other on a private tour of the south London landmark, stopping off for loads of nibbles and tipples along the way. Expect to taste everything from oysters and scallops to hot street snacks while soaking up all the sights and smells of this gastronome’s paradise. Just make sure you don’t have a big breakfast on the day.

Read more
The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra: Valentine’s Opera Gala

  • Music
  • Classical and opera
  • Belgravia

‘Carmen’. ‘La bohème’. ‘Don Paquale’. ‘La traviata’. Plenty of the most famous operas in history are full of passion and romance. So it makes sense that the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra has turned to the world of opera for its Valentine’s Day concert this February. Conducted by Opera de Rouen’s Ben Glassberg, the Philharmonic will be peforming a magnificent selection of overtures, arias and duets for the occasion alongside soprano Gemma Summerfield and tenor Luis Gomes. Expect to hear romantic highlights from the works of Mozart, Puccini, Verdi and more. Your Valentine’s Day is sure to end on a high note. Literally. 

Read more
Legally Blonde Galentine's Brunch

  • Restaurants
  • Fulham

Enjoy an Elle Woods moment at this Legally Blonde-themed Galentine’s brunch. The ticket price entitles you and your Paulettes to 90 minutes of bottomless pink prosecco, but a brunch dish from the menu (which is obligatory) will cost extra. Oh, and make sure you perfect your ‘bend and snap’ moves before you arrive.  

Valentines at the Museum
Photograph: The Trustees of the Natural History Museum

Valentines at the Museum

  • Things to do
  • Exhibitions
  • South Kensington

Calling all love bugs, solitary bees and significant otters, Natural History Museum will be hosting its first-ever Valentine's event. Couples and self-couples can enjoy a glass of bubbly whilst snooping around the museum galleries after hours. There’ll be plenty happening throughout the night too, including beginner salsa classes, animal sex talk with Helen Arney, Dr Natalie Cooper and Hana Ayoob, an LGBTQ+ natural history trail and more. 

Read more
Valentine’s Dinner in the Painted Hall
Photograph: The Painted Hall Greenwich

Valentine’s Dinner in the Painted Hall

  • Things to do
  • Late openings
  • Greenwich

This Valentine’s Day treat is almost like something out of a rom-com. Take a break from staring into each other’s eyes to crane your necks to see the big baroque artworks of Sir James Thornhill on the ceiling of the Painted Hall in Greenwich. You’ll be greeted with a glass of champagne on arrival, then serenaded by live piano music as you enjoy a three-course meal. Totally dreamy.

Read more
PopHorror’s Anti-Valentine’s Ball
Photograph: PopHorror

PopHorror’s Anti-Valentine’s Ball

  • Nightlife
  • Clubs
  • Vauxhall

The Royal Vauxhall Tavern’s revolt against the day of romance is back for the fourth time this year, celebrating February 14 in its usual way: with hate, venom and gore! This year’s promises cabaret, drag, games and plenty of surprises. This is a night for singletons and couples who hate V-day with a passion, so as usual, the longest-standing singleton will be crowned ‘Queen of the Ball’, while the longest surviving couple will be consigned to building some Ikea furniture in the corner of the room. There’ll also be a crap card competition, a damaged goods tombola, a worst dates confessional booth and a good old power ballad singalong before the Broken-Hearted Disco ’til late. The ideal night out for you and your favourite single ladies this V-Day. 

Valentine’s Weekend at the Prince Charles Cinema

  • Film
  • Romance
  • Leicester Square

Get cosy this Valentine’s Day at the Prince Charles and explore their rotating programme of cult, arthouse and classic films, alongside recent Hollywood blockbusters. Veering away from the typical romcoms, the Prince Charles Cinema is offering a line-up of more obscure Valentine’s friendly films, from ‘The Princess Bride’, ‘La La Land’, ‘When Harry Met Sally’ to ‘Before Sunrise’, ‘Hot Fuzz’ and ‘Charlie’s Angels: Double Feature’. 

Crate Dates - Singles Mixer and Speed Dating
CRATE

Crate Dates - Singles Mixer and Speed Dating

  • Sex and dating
  • Walthamstow

This Valentine’s Day speed-dating event in Walthamstow is designed to be fast and fun: you’ll have around 5 minutes with each potential partner, and the organisers will be laying on games and icebreakers to cut through any awkwardness. The ticket price includes a cocktail – either non-alcoholic or boozey – and there are separate booking pages for boys and girls. Please note, too that this is an event for 21 and overs.

Galentines LGBTQ+ Pub Quiz

  • LGBTQ+
  • Vauxhall

Grab your best platonic pals and head to Vauxhall for the Royal Vauxhall Tavern’s fourth annual Galentine’s Pub Quiz, a celebration of friendship, pop culture and London’s best queer spaces. This year’s event is bigger and better than ever before, with an aim to raise £2,500 for the London LGBTQ+ Community Centre. We recommend you get revising the latest pop culture hot-topics for a chance to win first place this Galentine’s Day.

Luisa Omielan's Valentines Party!
© Kristian Dowling

Luisa Omielan's Valentines Party!

  • Comedy
  • Stand-up
  • Clapham Junction

Comedy queen Luisa Omielan brings her annual Valentine’s Day party to one of London’s most party-ready venues, Clapham Grand. After laughing until your sides split – well, almost – you can dance the night away at the afterparty, which wraps up at midnight. Well, if it’s good enough for Cinderella...

The Royal Ballet: ‘Romeo & Juliet’
Photograph: Helen Maybanks

The Royal Ballet: ‘Romeo & Juliet’

  • Dance
  • Ballet
  • Covent Garden

Choreographed by Kenneth MacMillan and first performed in 1966, The Royal Ballet’s much-loved ‘Romeo & Juliet’ returns to the Royal Opera House this February, as well as being screened in cinemas nationwide on Valentine’s Day. Prokofiev’s music is familiarly stirring, the costumes are rich in earthy tones and there’s all sorts of swaggering and swashbuckling from the rival families, but it’s the intimate drama between the central couple that makes this show soar, or not. Leads pairings for this run include real-life couple Francesca Hayward and Cesar Corrales and other Principal Dancer pairings Sarah Lamb and Steven McRae, and Yasmine Naghdi and Vadim Muntagirov.

DIY Art Market - Valentine’s Edition

  • Things to do
  • Markets and fairs
  • Walthamstow

Panicking about what to get your significant other for Valentine’s? Go along to DIY Art Market’s special Valentine’s edition, featuring over 80 exhibitors, and find the perfect original gift for your partner. Chat to the makers directly, get to know their products, and walk away with great and affordable ceramics, comics, custom t-shirts, art prints, jewelry and much more!

Find out more about the exhibitors here



Valentine's Day at the BFI

Valentine's Day at the BFI

  • Film
  • Romance
  • South Bank

Looking for something to do with your film-obsessed boo this Valentine’s Day? The BFI Southbank’s plush cinema is screening programme of six award-winning films exploring the themes of love, sexuality, growth and self-exploration across the weekend before February 14. Hunker down in the BFI Southbank’s iconic movie theatre with your lover and enjoy an intertnational selection of romantic picks ranging from iconic classic movies like ‘Casablanca’ and ‘Jules et Jim’, 20th century LGBTQ+ love stories ‘Maurice’ and ‘Beautiful Thing’ and recent cult queer picks ‘Rafiki’ and ‘Portrait of a Lady on Fire’. No making out in the back row though, please!

Biscuiteers School of Icing: Love is Sweet

  • Things to do
  • Classes and workshops
  • Belgravia

Ever found yourself curiously transfixed by those serene biscuit-icing videos you sometimes see popping up on the Instagram Explore page? Well now you can learn how to do them yourself, because the expert icers over at bougie biscuit company The Biscuiteers are hosting icing masterclasses from their Belgravia cafe. They last two hours, during which you’ll learn a range of skills including colouring, piping, feathering, line and flood icing while icing a range of themed biscuits, which you can then take home in a cute little decorative biscuit tin along with your very own Biscuiteers apron. February’s classes are themed around the ‘Love is Sweet’ biscuit box, so it’s an ideal date night activity for Valentine’s Day. Or you could surprise your other half on the big day with a lovingly crafted box of gourmet biscuits made with your own fair hands. Cute!

Squid Game Dating
Photograph: Noh Juhan | Netflix

Squid Game Dating

  • Sex and dating
  • London

What’s more romantic than fighting to the death, Netflix style? Squid Game Dating, based on the popular Netflix series, is a brand new immersive experience, taking place virtually and in person. Meet on Zoom Sunday 13 February when all players will be invited to take part in a game of ‘Red Light / Green Light’.

If you're lucky enough to pass this stage, you’ll receive a special phone call with further instructions for the following night, inviting you to a top-secret location in London. Upon arrival, you’ll be issued with your player number and a tracksuit to change into. Expect to meet 40 singles, who you’ll get to know at the bar until the games began. Did we mention there’s a cash prize of £100 to play for? Are you ready?

Big Band Burlesque Valentine’s Show and Dinner
Photograph: Phoenix Arts Club

Big Band Burlesque Valentine’s Show and Dinner

  • Theatre
  • Performing arts space
  • Charing Cross Road

Whats more charming than a night at the cabaret? Spend a glamorous evening watching a big band burlesque performance, with a three-course menu and a glass of bubbly on arrival. Pete Saunders (Dexy’s Midnight Runners) and his band will put an exclusive twist on classic live band burlesque, transporting you back to the romantic Roaring Twenties.

