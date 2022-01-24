The legendary 1950s Rivoli Ballroom (as seen in Strictly Come Dancing) is transforming into a pop-up cinema for Valentine’s Day, and the iconic venue is offering up some equally iconic cinema for the occasion, showing romantic classics new and old over four dates in the run-up to February 14. Choose from ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’, ‘A Star is Born’, ‘Pretty Woman’ and Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Romeo and Juliet’, recline back into the plush seats of the Rivoli and embrace this unmissable cinema experience. Famed for its red velvet flock original decor, chandeliers and for epitomising 1950s glamour, the Rivoli is as romantic as it gets this Valentine’s Day.
London is a great place to be on Valentine’s Day. It doesn’t matter if you’re flying solo, newly coupled up or have been with your other half for decades, you can guarantee that there’ll be something fun to do on Monday 14 February 2022.
Single and very much ready to mingle? Transform that dusty Hinge profile and arrange a meet-up at one of London’s best first date spots.
Or if you want to spend the day with a lover, but don't fancy traditional romance, you could always check out an art show together, stuff your face full of street food or take a stroll around the city and discover some of London’s hidden gems.
Whatever you’re in the mood for, take a look at our comprehensive guide below on what you can get up to on Valentine's Day. There’s something for everyone here, whether you’re a sucker for wine, flowers, chocolates and dinner for two, or can’t help rolling your eyes at all the cheesy clichés.
RECOMMENDED: explore the full guide to Valentine’s Day in London.