Feeling fruity? Try one of the best hotels for sex in London
Ah, the ol’ Devil’s dance. The beast with two backs. Doing the nasty. Hanky panky. Knocking boots. Bumping uglies. A bit of crumpet… Erm, what were we talking about, again? Oh yeah – the best hotels in London to get down and dirty. Whether you're looking to shack up in Soho or bed down in Dalston, we've done the deep dive for you, so there'll be no need to, erm, tidy up your internet search history. So scroll down, feast your eyes and then get ready to feast your senses at one of London's best hotels for sex.
The Hoxton Holborn
This charming little hotel might seem unassuming at first – good rates, free wifi, a confusing name – the whole shebang. But it has one special feature that makes it perfect for whirlwind romances: its day stay option. Check in at 10am and check out at 4pm. It’s likely available for photo shoots or to give hurried business folk somewhere to set up base for the day, but let’s not pretend you can’t find a much better use for it.
Shangri-La Hotel at The Shard, London
You know the Shangri-La. It’s the one in that big spikey building with the crazy views. The rooms themselves might not exactly be the most romantic around (think sleek rather than sexy), but the novelty of getting it on so high up that you'll receive an honorary membership to the Mile High Club is just too tempting to pass up. And check out the size of those windows! Sure, there’s exhibitionism, but this is something else.
Rafayel Hotel & Spa
The Rafayel makes the cut for one very particular, 550-square-foot reason: the Emperor Suite. That room comes not only with a glorious view of the Thames and a floor-to-ceiling window to enjoy it with, but also a Jacuzzi bathtub surrounded by mirrors. It’s not too difficult to figure out the intention there, is it?
W London
Each and every room at the W oozes cool. From the decor to the lighting to the undeniably hip cocktail bar overlooking Leicester Square. There’s nowhere better to stay if you’re looking to impress. They’ve also got a ‘Whatever/Whenever’ 24/7 concierge service that prides itself on how far it’ll go to satisfy the demands of guests. Always worth looking into.
Sanctum Soho Hotel
If the thought of getting jiggy in the ’70s tickles your fancy, we have two words for you: Junior Suite. It's full of mirrors and shimmery things, there's even a mirrored pillar beside the freestanding bath. But if oppulence is what you're after, book the Junior Deluxe Suite, which is huge. It has a separate sitting room (read: more places to, er, explore), a marble bathroom with bath and walk-in shower, a sensual pale pink colour scheme and luxurious silks everywhere. There's also a super-king-size bed and triple-glazed windows, should the noise levels get out of hand.
The Marylebone Hotel
Hotting it up in front of a fire place is hands down the classiest of romantic activities. Which is all well and good if you happen to have a working fireplace at home, but if you don't, you're going to need a hotel room with such an amenity. These are in short supply, but they're out there. We'd recommend going one step further with a fireplace on the roof. The Marylebone provides just that in its Terrace Suites. These are wood-pannelled, exceptionally stylish, private and offer unparalleled views across the city.
No.11 Cadogan Gardens
The charming little boutique at 11 Cadogan Gardens will bring a sort of decadent je ne sais quoi to your night of passion. According to the hotel, each room has a different purpose – to charm, lavish, attract, indulge or, in the case of the Signature Suites, to relax. We can’t say much for the R&R aspect, but we can guarantee you’ll have never done the deed in a room quite like the opulent, antiques-laden, £1k+ per night Sloane Suite. If you have that kind of cash, then start splashing for a 'priceless' night out.
