Louis Vuitton is designing Claridge’s 2023 Christmas tree

It might only be November, but it’s getting to that time of year when every big train station, department store and square in London battles it out to have the city’s most spectacular Christmas tree. We’ve already seen St Pancras Station’s lovely literary fir, and now Claridge’s has announced its tree for 2023 will be designed by the iconic fashion house Louis Vuitton.

We don’t know what it will look like just yet, as the LV Christmas tree will be unveiled on Thursday November 23.

The Christmas collab is the result of a 170-year relationship between the designer and the hotel. In 1885, Louis Vuitton opened his first shop just around round the corner. Vuitton himself was then appointed as the personal luggage packer of Empress Eugénie, the wife of Napoleon II, who was often an esteemed guest at Claridge’s. He was in charge of preparing her trunks ahead of her stays in the hotel.

This isn’t the first time a fashion designer has created the Claridge’s tree. Every year, the art deco hotel picks a fashion house to make a beautiful Christmas decoration. Last year, Claridge’s Christmas tree was designed by Sandra Choi for Jimmy Choo, and in the past it’s been created by Karl Lagerfeld, Diane von Furstenberg and John Galliano.

