London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Colony Room Club at Ziggy Green
Photograph: Colony Room Club at Ziggy Green

Soho’s infamous Colony Room Club is making a big comeback

The iconic drinking den has been recreated in all its seedy glory

Leonie Cooper
Written by
Leonie Cooper
Advertising

One of Soho’s most-missed bars is set to return as an immersive art installation.

The sleazy and fabulously seedy Colony Room Club has been recreated in the basement of brand new restaurant and bar, Ziggy Green. Opening on November 22 at 4 Heddon Street (just off Regent’s Street), Ziggy Green will host a 40 cover David Bowie-themed dining room on the ground floor, while the basement will be home to a revived Colony Room.

The original Colony Room Club opened in 1948 at 41 Dean Street. The private member’s club was founded by Muriel Belcher, and became a bohemian and LGBTQ+ enclave, attracting the likes of Francis Bacon and Lucian Freud. Belcher passed away in 1979, and the club was taken over by barman Ian Board, and following his death in 1994, barman Michael Wojas. In the 1990s it became to Soho base of the Young British Artists group, and was frequented by Tracey Emin and Damien Hurst. The club closed for good in 2008. 

The recreation of the Colony Room Club has been presided over by painter Darren Coffield, who wrote 2020’s ‘Tales from the Colony Room’, and the installation is based on an early 2000s version of the club.

It will feature 100s of original and recreated artworks, including a portrait of famed Soho dandy Sebastian Horsley by Maggi Hambling, and of Francis Bacon by Michael Clarke. Original artefacts from the club will also be on display. As with the original club, no phones are allowed, and prices will be set as they were in 2008, including a Beefeater gin and tonic for £4.

Ziggy Green opens at 4 Heddon Street on November 22. The Colony Room Club will be open on a walk-in basis only, from 3-11pm, seven days a week, and for a limited time only. 

Did you see that London now officially has more ultra-expensive restaurants than ever?

Plus: beloved artisan bakery Astrid is opening its first permanent shop in north London.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.