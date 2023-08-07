It’s official: the UK’s best park is in London

One of our green spaces is the nation’s favourite, according to a new study

As we all know, London is full of fantastic parks. As one of the greenest cities in Europe (in terms of number of park spaces, anyway), there are apparently over 3,000 leafy R&R zones in the capital. But did you know that one of them is apparently the best in the entire UK?

According to TripAdvisor, one London park is far and away the country’s best. With a whopping 22,000 reviews, Hyde Park has been named the best in the nation.

One of London’s eight stunning Royal Parks and a city-centre oasis of green, Hyde Park bustles with locals and tourists all year round. From music festivals and Winter Wonderland to the Serpentine Gallery, boating and swimming, the 350-acre patch boasts a huge range things to see and do. In other words, we’re not too surprised that Hyde Park took TripAdvisor’s top spot.

One reviewer said ‘I never tire of Hyde Park. It’s a must-do every time I visit [London] and I always try to stay nearby every time I visit so I can get as much of it as I can.’

‘There is a huge amount of green space in the park, together with the Serpentine lake – where you can row, swim or pedalo – lots of cafes, a significant bird population, lots of statues and more. Free to enter and simply fantastic.’

And we certainly agree. But can you guess which park takes top spot in our own ranking of the city’s best parks? Clue: it’s not Hyde Park (though it certainly makes the list).

