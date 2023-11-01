Lush is returning to Covent Garden with a huge new shop

It starts with a sweet, floral smell. Before you know it, you’re floating into the cosmetics store where an extremely hospitable staff member starts plying you with all kinds of magical balms, soaps and face scrubs, promising you they’re going to change your life. You know where we’re talking about. Lush, the beloved cruelty-free cosmetics shop is opening in Covent Garden this month. Get ready to smell amazing.

Lush will open a pop-up in Covent Garden on Friday November 3, in time for Christmas shoppers. And yes, the iconic seasonal snow fairy range will be on sale. There’s more though. On the opening day, the first 100 paying customers will receive a free Lush gift. Visitors are are invited to the shop from 1pm to 4pm on November 3 to make their own Lush product for free.

The initial Lush pop-up will be set over 255 metres squares but in spring 2024 the shop will open permanently with an additional 176 square metres of space. It will also have a space dedicated to Lush spa treatments.

Lush’s UK and Ireland Property Director Ellen Peters said: ‘We’re excited to accommodate our Lush Spa concept within this space and look forward to providing an oasis of calm within central London.’

