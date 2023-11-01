London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Lush bath bombs
Photograph: Lush

Lush is returning to Covent Garden with a huge new shop

And they’re giving away free gifts to the first 100 customers

India Lawrence
Written by
India Lawrence
Advertising

It starts with a sweet, floral smell. Before you know it, you’re floating into the cosmetics store where an extremely hospitable staff member starts plying you with all kinds of magical balms, soaps and face scrubs, promising you they’re going to change your life. You know where we’re talking about. Lush, the beloved cruelty-free cosmetics shop is opening in Covent Garden this month. Get ready to smell amazing

Lush will open a pop-up in Covent Garden on Friday November 3, in time for Christmas shoppers. And yes, the iconic seasonal snow fairy range will be on sale. There’s more though. On the opening day, the first 100 paying customers will receive a free Lush gift. Visitors are are invited to the shop from 1pm to 4pm on November 3 to make their own Lush product for free.

The initial Lush pop-up will be set over 255 metres squares but in spring 2024 the shop will open permanently with an additional 176 square metres of space. It will also have a space dedicated to Lush spa treatments. 

Lush’s UK and Ireland Property Director Ellen Peters said: ‘We’re excited to accommodate our Lush Spa concept within this space and look forward to providing an oasis of calm within central London.’

At Time Out, we're here to let you know about all the latest store openings, pop-ups and seasonal happenings. For instance, did you see that a second Sephora is opening in the capital? And these are the city’s very best stores? And if you’re looking for more Christmassy things to do, here’s the full list of London Christmas light switch on dates confirmed so far.

Listen to Time Out’s brilliant new podcast ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’: episode 12 with Paul Feig in Mayfair is out now.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on Christmas

      You may also like
      You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site Map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.