If you’re still struggling to believe that the West End is really open again and need that extra push to get you to town, and would also like to see some stacked dudes taking all their clothes off, then here’s a little inducement from Channing Tatum’s ‘Magic Mike Live’, which reopens at the Hippodrome this week in a socially-distanced reworking (ie definitely no touching now).

In a nutshell: there's bottomless prosecco with every ticket up until August 1. Yes, if you feel like you need a little dutch courage to visit London’s wokest theatrical strip experience – though naturally there’s no need in a show that makes respect for ‘the ladies’ its raison d’etre – or you simply take a dim view of being sober in the theatre (I hear you), this is a pretty fantastic offer.

Partly it’s there to compensate for the cheap seats having been removed to achieve social distance: all tickets are £79 or £99. Which is admittedly a fair whack, but not by West End standards, and when you factor in what a glass of prosecco actually costs in most theatres then you’re practically making a profit, maybe.

‘Magic Mike Live’ is at the Hippodrome from May 21, with bottomless prosecco with all tickets up until August 1.

