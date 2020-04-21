Magnum is sending out free DIY ice-cream kits to bored Londoners

Apparently the weather is hotting up in time for the weekend – you know, so you can enjoy it from your chair by the window. Magnum is planning to help you cool off in your humble abode, though. The ice-cream-on-a-stick king is launching a DIY kit so you can make your own posh choc ice while staying safe at home. And it’s FREE.

The ‘Make My Magnum’ kits come with a Ruby Magnum ice-cream multipack, plus a range of toppings so you can customise and create your own chilly, edible masterpiece. It’s an at-home replica of the experience available at one of Magnum’s previous pop-up Pleasure Stores. Those ‘dipping bars’ would be a totally ill-advised thing to open right now, so instead, fans are invited to order a complimentary kit to their house via the Deliveroo app to get dipping behind closed doors.

Toppings in the pack include chocolate fudge brownie pieces, freeze-dried raspberries, white chocolate shavings and dark chocolate for you to melt and drizzle in your own kitchen. This is what the DIY kit looks like (it’s pretty pink!)...

All you have to do to pick up a free kit is head to Deliveroo’s digital ice cream store on Friday April 24 (timings TBC) and enter your postcode (or the postcode of a friend if you feel like sending a gift). However, there are only 300 kits being sent out nationwide, available on a first come, first served basis. But it’s okay – you’ve had a bit of practice at virtual queuing lately, right?

