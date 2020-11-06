LondonChange city
Subscribe
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
green elf christmas tree delivery
Photograph: Green Elf Trees

This company is employing out-of-work musicians to deliver Christmas trees in and around London

Get a feelgood festive fir delivery

By Django Zimmatore
Advertising

A new company is delivering Christmas trees to London homes – while also supporting entertainers who have been hit hard by the year’s events.

Green Elf Trees is employing out-of-work musicians and performers to deliver their Christmas trees and a range of decorations by hand throughout the holiday season. With every purchase, they are also making a £3 donation to your choice from three charities (Great Ormond Street Hospital, Shelter or Dogs Trust)

The website is from the same people behind Plantsavers – a lockdown enterprise that sold plants from closed garden centres that would have otherwise gone to waste – and it offers two different types of full-size Christmas tree, starting at £49.99. The first tree, a Nordmann Fir, is your classic festive living room item, vibrant green and wide in shape. The other tree on offer is a Fraser Fir, which has a slimmer, more pointed shape and a richer dark-green colour. The Fraser also keeps its needles better, so it's a good choice for those of you who don't want to spend your whole life hoovering. You can also buy pot-grown trees that are said to last for years.

Smaller tree options start at £34.99, with miniature table trees available for those who might not have enough space for a full-sized fir in their London flat. In terms of decorations, there’s a range of wooden and glass items, LED lights and fancy toppers for your new tree, as well as sustainable wooden advent calendars in which you can place your own daily surprises.

When ordering, you can pick a week-long window (starting from November 16) and Green Elf will confirm the exact day of delivery at a later date. The team of musicians is currently delivering in and around London, with a postcode checker on the website to see if your area is eligible. All deliveries are contact-free and made by PPE-wearing drivers, too. They will also pick up your tree at the end of the festive season for eco-friendly disposal, where it will either be upcycled or composted. 

Every purchase of a Christmas tree also comes with a link to a playlist made up of songs by the musicians working for Green Elf. No, we’re not crying – you are!

Find out more and make an order here.  

Not in the mood yet? Check out these Christmas lights now shining in London.

Or blast out these anthems from our list of the 50 best Christmas songs.

Recommended

    Popular on Time Out

      Share the story

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox,

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2020 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.