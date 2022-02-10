London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Lost in brixton
Photograph: @pasco.photography

Margaritas are on tap in this hidden Brixton bar

Celebrate Margarita Day in style

Written by
Alice Saville
Advertising

There's nothing better than leading your friends on what feels like a wild goose chase but turns out to be an odyssey to somewhere amazing. And you can do just that with a trip to aptly named secret bar Lost in Brixton. Venture through Brixton Village market and you'll find a hidden staircase that leads to your new favourite drinking den: a hidden rooftop space that's favoured by in-the-know locals.

This bar has a retractable roof, making it perfect for enjoying views over South London without getting assaulted by the soggy February weather. The decor is gorgeous too, featuring swags of romantic greenery. DJs and live music every night help create a buzzing atmosphere. But best of all is the cocktail menu, boasting a list of Latin American-inspired bevvies including margaritas on tap.

It's a great place to celebrate Margarita Day on 22nd February. Wait, I hear you say, isn't that just another fake holiday invented so marketeers can sell stuff? Yes it is indeed, but so is Father's Day and Dads the country over still get salty if they don't get a card. So why not pay homage to the legendary cocktail at Lost in Brixton: and get a delicious dose of Vitamin C into the bargain.

Find more tipple inspiration with the best places to drink margaritas in London

Things to do in London this weekend

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.