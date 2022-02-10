There's nothing better than leading your friends on what feels like a wild goose chase but turns out to be an odyssey to somewhere amazing. And you can do just that with a trip to aptly named secret bar Lost in Brixton. Venture through Brixton Village market and you'll find a hidden staircase that leads to your new favourite drinking den: a hidden rooftop space that's favoured by in-the-know locals.

This bar has a retractable roof, making it perfect for enjoying views over South London without getting assaulted by the soggy February weather. The decor is gorgeous too, featuring swags of romantic greenery. DJs and live music every night help create a buzzing atmosphere. But best of all is the cocktail menu, boasting a list of Latin American-inspired bevvies including margaritas on tap.

It's a great place to celebrate Margarita Day on 22nd February. Wait, I hear you say, isn't that just another fake holiday invented so marketeers can sell stuff? Yes it is indeed, but so is Father's Day and Dads the country over still get salty if they don't get a card. So why not pay homage to the legendary cocktail at Lost in Brixton: and get a delicious dose of Vitamin C into the bargain.

