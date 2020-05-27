Martin Scorsese has made a film about being in lockdown

While many of us have been working hard in the field of sourdough starters, Martin Scorsese has been doing lockdown the auteur’s way: by turning it into a film. The great man has taken up his camera and made a short movie out of his life in isolation, which will be airing on Thursday night (May 28) as part of BBC Two’s ‘Lockdown Culture with Mary Beard’.



What to expect? Beard says it will be a look at lockdown life seen through the prism of classic movies like Hitchcock’s ‘The Wrong Man’. ‘What's really clever is that this great Hollywood luminary also gets us to look at Hitchcock again and afresh through the lens of our current predicament,’ says the presenter. ‘I was absolutely over the moon when he agreed to do it for us. It feels a bit like hosting a little premiere.’



Says Scorsese: ‘What I look forward to in the future is carrying with me what I have been forced to learn in these circumstances. It is the essential. The people you love. Being able to take care of them and be with them as much as you can.’



In other words, it’s not just Marty baking banana bread. The great man, of course, was underway on his next movie, western ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’, when the pandemic struck.



Catch this unexpected and very exciting world first at 7pm, Thursday May 28 on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.



